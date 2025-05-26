HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » No proof: T'gana govt on Miss England's harassment charge

No proof: T'gana govt on Miss England's harassment charge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 26, 2025 11:21 IST

x

A senior IAS officer in Telangana, who conducted an enquiry into Miss England Milla Magee's reported allegations concerning ethical issues during the ongoing Miss World 2025 pageant, said that he found no evidence for the charges.

IMAGE: Miss England Milla Magee. Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss World

Jayesh Ranjan, a Special Chief Secretary of the state government, told PTI on Sunday that he has completed the inquiry and "no evidence was found" over Magee's reported allegations.

Magee withdrew from the contest, citing family issues.

In a statement to a British tabloid, Magee reportedly expressed disappointment with the pageant's environment, which she said did not align with her expectations of 'beauty with a purpose'.

Contestants were allegedly expected to wear make-up at all times and remain dressed in ball gowns throughout the day, media reports said, quoting her.

Miss World CEO Julia Morley has denied the allegations.

The issue assumed a political colour in Telangana on Sunday with Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President K T Rama Rao demanding an impartial and thorough investigation into the "allegations of harassment" made by Magee".

 

Noting that Telangana has a rich culture of respecting and venerating women, Rama Rao said "such an incident" is profoundly distressing.

Magee withdrew midway, citing a family emergency involving her mother's health, the organisers said on Saturday.

Following her departure, Charlotte Grant, the first runner-up of Miss England, has stepped in to represent her country.

"Earlier this month, Milla Magee requested to leave the competition due to a reported family emergency involving her mother's health.

As a mother and grandmother herself, Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, responded to Milla's situation with compassion and immediately arranged her return to England, placing the well-being of the contestant and her family first," a statement from the organisers said on Saturday.

Citing some UK media reports, Julia Morley said the statements allegedly made by Magee regarding her experience in India are "false and defamatory."

"These claims are completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us," Morley has said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

All Eyes On India For Miss World 2025
All Eyes On India For Miss World 2025
Miss England Dr Bhasha Mukherjee is a COVID-19 warrior
Miss England Dr Bhasha Mukherjee is a COVID-19 warrior
Pics: Miss World beauty queens are talking about periods in India
Pics: Miss World beauty queens are talking about periods in India
Miss World 2025 Queens Dazzle Charminar
Miss World 2025 Queens Dazzle Charminar
Why is this beauty queen upset with India
Why is this beauty queen upset with India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Fragrances We Love!

webstory image 2

7 Green Offices Of India

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

IMD Issue red alert for coastal Karnataka1:00

IMD Issue red alert for coastal Karnataka

Mouni Roy's latest look breaks Internet1:03

Mouni Roy's latest look breaks Internet

Russia launches war's largest air attack on Ukraine3:05

Russia launches war's largest air attack on Ukraine

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD