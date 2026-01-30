HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Venezuela's acting president dials Modi weeks after US action

Venezuela's acting president dials Modi weeks after US action

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 30, 2026 22:36 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday and the two leaders agreed to take the bilateral relations to new heights in the years ahead.

IMAGE: Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez attends an event to receive the insignia of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces next to Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, after assuming the presidency following the US ouster of Nicolas Maduro, at Fort Tiuna, in Caracas, on January 28, 2026. Photograph: Wendys Olivo/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi spoke with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez.
  • The leaders agreed to deepen and expand the bilateral partnership between India and Venezuela.
  • The discussion marks the first interaction between the leaders since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
  • Delcy Rodriguez assumed the role of acting president on January 5.

The phone call between Rodriguez and Modi was the first since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the United States.

'Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodri­guez,' the prime minister said in a post on X.

'We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead,' he added.

Rodriguez took over as the interim president of Venezuela on January 5, two days after US forces seized her predecessor, Maduro, to face trial in New York.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the two leaders agreed to further expand and deepen the India-Venezuela partnership in all areas, including trade and investment, energy, digital technology, health, agriculture and people-to-people ties.

They exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, and underscored the importance of their close cooperation for the Global South, the statement said.

 
