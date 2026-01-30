India, US in talks for mutually beneficial trade agreement

In a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said "both countries pursue foreign policies based on national interests"

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in New Delhi, January 29, 2026. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo

Key Points The US remains one of India's largest trading partners.

India and the US have a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, cooperating on counter-terrorism, defence, technology, and a free, open Indo-Pacific.

The US-India TRUST initiative promotes collaboration in areas like AI, semiconductors, and space.

Over 350,000 Indian students are pursuing higher studies in the United States.

The US remains one of India's largest trading partners and both sides are currently engaged in negotiations on a mutually-beneficial multi-sectoral bilateral trade agreement, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said "both countries pursue foreign policies based on national interests", which reflect their points of view on certain trade measures, sanctions-related issues and approaches to specific regional developments.

"Divergences are managed through high-level and institutional dialogues," Singh said.

The ministry of external affairs was asked about India's "present stand" on strategic, economic and defence cooperation with the US, and the areas of convergence and divergence between the two countries on global issues.

"India and the United States have a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, sharing convergence on a range of global and regional issues, including counter-terrorism, defence and security cooperation, trusted technologies, resilient supply chains and a commitment to a free, open Indo-Pacific," the minister said.

The defence partnership is a "key pillar of the bilateral relationship, driven by "strategic convergence" and a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, he added.

The cooperation includes co-development and co-production, defence industrial partnerships and joint military exercises, enhancing interoperability across the land, maritime, air, space and cyber domains, the government said.

In the technology domain, both sides are working under the US-India TRUST (Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology) initiative, launched in February 2025 to promote collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum, biotechnology, energy and space, and build trusted and resilient supply chains, it said.

"On the trade front, the United States remains one of India's largest trading partners. Both sides are currently engaged in negotiations on a mutually beneficial multi-sectoral Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA)," Singh said.

In the domain of higher education, the two sides are strengthening institutional linkages through joint and dual degree programmes, twinning arrangements, centres of excellence and offshore campuses.

The MEA was also asked about the impact of India-US relations on trade, technology and higher education.

"As of December 2025; 3,53,737 Indian students are pursuing higher studies in the United States," Singh said.

The welfare of the Indian community in the US is of the highest priority for the government. Indian mission and posts in the US provide consular assistance on priority to grievances and distress calls through 24x7 emergency helplines, walk-ins, emails, social media and the MADAD portal, the minister added.

MADAD (MEA in Aid of Diaspora in Distress) is a consular grievances-monitoring system.

The Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) is also utilised to assist Indian nationals, including students, in distress, Singh informed.

"The ministry continues to engage US authorities to underscore the importance of people-to-people ties and skilled mobility in the long-term interest of both countries," he said.

Singh said recent high-level engagements include the "Official Working Visit of the Prime Minister to Washington DC on 12-13 February, 2025, and the official visit of US Vice President J D Vance to India from 21-24 April, 2025".

India's external affairs minister and the minister of commerce and industry have also been meeting their respective US counterparts regularly. Both sides are further witnessing sustained exchanges of high-level delegations, including parliamentary and Congressional delegations, he added.