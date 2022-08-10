News
Rediff.com  » News » Varun Gandhi slams govt for 'forcing poor to buy flags for food'

Varun Gandhi slams govt for 'forcing poor to buy flags for food'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 10, 2022 11:35 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that ration card holders are being forced to buy the national flag, and said it will be unfortunate if the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor.

IMAGE: School children taking out a tricolour march under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, in Gwalior on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

'It is 'shameful' to extract the price of 'Tiranga', which lives is in the heart of every Indian, by snatching the poor's morsel of food,' he said in a tweet.

The Pilibhit MP posted a video purportedly showing some ration card holders complaining about being forced to pay Rs 20 to buy the flag.

 

'It will be unfortunate if the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor. Ration card holders are being forced to buy Tiranga or denied a share of grains they are entitled to,' he said.

The central government has urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their home during August 13-15 as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme.

The BJP has been running a campaign to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call a big success.

Varun Gandhi had been critical of the government over a host of issues.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
