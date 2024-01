Last updated on: January 27, 2024 11:18 IST

Thousands of Kashmiris attend the 75th Republic Day celebration at the Bakshi stadium in Srinagar.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Students perform the traditional Kashmiri Rouf dance.

IMAGE: Students perform a cultural dance.

IMAGE: Students give a musical performance.

IMAGE: Students march during the parade.

IMAGE: NCC cadets march during the parade.

IMAGE: The Jammu and Kashmir police contingent smartly march during the parade.

IMAGE: The large crowd inside the Bakshi stadium witnesses the parade.

IMAGE: People queue to attend the Republic Day celebrations.

IMAGE: Tight security outside the Bakshi stadium.

IMAGE: A large screen in Srinagar displays the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Security personnel on the streets of Srinagar.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com