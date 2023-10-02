News
Vande Bharat escapes major accident at Bhilwara

Vande Bharat escapes major accident at Bhilwara

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 02, 2023 22:32 IST
The Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express train narrowly escaped a major accident on Monday morning due to timely intervention by an alert driver who stopped the train at Gangarar-Soniyana section after noticing some ballast placed on the track, officials said.

IMAGE: A screengrab from the video provided by North Western Railway. Photograph: ANI on X

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, CPRO-North Western Railway, the stoppage was due to the placing of some ballast on the track and of two rods, of one foot each, in the joggle plate of the track.

 

Captain Kiran also said that a first information report (FIR) is being registered into the matter and strict action will be taken against the accused involved.

The incident occurred at around 09.55 am in the jurisdiction of Bhilwara. The location comes under the jurisdiction of Gangarar in Chittaurgarh district.

"A Vande Bharat Udaipur-Jaipur Express travelling from the Gangarar-Soniyana section was stopped due to the placing of some ballast on the track and of two rods, of one foot each, in the joggle plate on the said route. An FIR is being registered. Strict action will be taken against those involved in this," Captain Shashi Kiran said.

