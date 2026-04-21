Locals Protest Over Alleged Exploitation Of Girls In Nainital

Nainital residents are protesting the alleged exploitation of several girls by a man who concealed his identity, demanding immediate police action and raising concerns about encroachment on government land.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Traders and locals in Nainital protest against alleged exploitation of girls by a man concealing his identity.

BJP workers lead the demonstration, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Police file FIR against the accused's mother for allegedly protecting him.

Authorities investigate claims that the accused's house is built on government land.

Heavy police force deployed to maintain law and order amid protests in Nainital.

Traders shut markets and protested with other locals outside the Bhimtal Police Station here, demanding the arrest of a man who allegedly exploited several girls physically and financially by concealing his identity.

Protest Intensifies Over Exploitation Allegations

BJP workers led the demonstration on Monday and warned of intensifying the stir if the accused is not arrested by Wednesday.

The man allegedly lured several girls into relationships by introducing himself with a changed name.

Nainital SP Jagdish Chandra said a case will be registered after a formal complaint has been received from the victims.

"Police are conducting an impartial investigation. Strict action will be taken against anyone trying to disturb law and order," Chandra added.

Police Investigation and Actions Taken

Circle Officer Anjana Negi assured the protesters of a speedy arrest. Police teams are trying to trace and nab the accused, he said.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar Yadav said an FIR has been filed against the mother of the accused for allegedly trying to protect him.

"Knives, handcuffs, and other items were seized from the vehicle and house of the accused. The search operation is ongoing," Yadav added.

Complaint Details and Political Response

Nainital BJP secretary Gautam Matyani submitted a complaint on April 18, claiming that victims were too afraid of stigma to come forward.

The complaint also alleged that the accused forced the girls to purchase expensive items and spent up to Rs 17 lakh of their money.

Cabinet Minister and Bhimtal MLA Ram Singh Kaira slammed the police for the delay in action.

Further Investigations and Security Measures

Authorities are also investigating claims that the house of the accused is built on government land. The administration has been asked to initiate proceedings against the alleged encroachment.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The protests in Nainital highlight the community's concern over allegations of exploitation and the demand for swift justice. Such cases often involve complex social dynamics, particularly when victims are hesitant to come forward due to fear of stigma. Indian law provides avenues for victims to report such crimes and seek redressal through the legal system.