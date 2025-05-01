HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tension in Nainital after sexual assault of minor; shops vandalised

Tension in Nainital after sexual assault of minor; shops vandalised

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 01, 2025 10:47 IST

Communal tension broke out in Uttarakhand's Nainital after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man, triggering protests and vandalism, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police said the accused, Osman, who is a contractor by profession, has been arrested but added that there was heavy deployment of forces to maintain peace.

 

Protests erupted after news spread about the girl being taken for a medical examination around 8 pm Wednesday night, following the alleged assault.

Members of some Hindu outfits staged demonstrations outside the police station demanding stern action against the accused.

Some shops owned by members of the Muslim community were vandalised and a nearby mosque was hurled with stones, the police said.

The crowd shouting slogans against Pakistan also damaged vehicles and pelted stones at houses in the locality, shattering their window panes, they said.

Senior officials, including superintendent of police (city) Jagdish Chandra, intervened and assured the protesters that strict action would be taken against the accused, helping to defuse the situation.

The protests continued past midnight, prompting police to intensify patrolling till 2 am to prevent any further escalation.

Heavy police deployment has been made across the city to maintain peace, SP Chandra said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
