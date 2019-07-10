News
Rediff.com  » News » Uttarakhand BJP MLA dances with guns in hands

Uttarakhand BJP MLA dances with guns in hands

July 10, 2019 17:48 IST

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttarakhand Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion landed in fresh trouble as a video went viral showing him dancing with guns in his hands during a get-together at a house, with the BJP now considering expelling him.

 

In the purported video, the Khanpur MLA is seen dancing to a popular Bollywood number with two revolvers in his hands and a carbine hanging from his shoulder. He is seen sipping his drink from a glass as his friends cheer him on.

 

BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni said the party strongly condemns the MLA's behaviour and strict action will be taken against him.

According to sources, the party is considering expelling him.

The BJP had last month suspended Champion from the party for three months on charges of indiscipline.

The suspension had followed preliminary investigation by the party into charges of indiscipline and that of threatening a journalist at Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi.

The controversial legislator was in the news a couple of months ago for publicly indulging in a war of words with BJP MLA from Jhabreda Deshraj Karnawal and challenging him to a wrestling bout.

Champion was among the Congress MLAs who had rebelled against former chief minister Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP in 2016.

