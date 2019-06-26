BJP's Vijayvargiya's son beats officer with bat

June 26, 2019 14:42 IST

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who is the son of veteran party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashed a civic worker in Indore with a cricket bat in full public glare.

The dramatic scenes, of the young politician and his supporters chasing the official with a bat, took place in full public view, in the presence of policemen and television crews.

The municipal corporation officer who the BJP leader thrashed was in the area to carry out an anti-encroachment drive.

The officer and Vijayvargiya engaged in an argument when it heated up. Soon, the BJP MLA started beating up the officer with a cricket bat.

When asked about the incident, Akash, who represents the assembly seat of Indore-3, defiantly said, " This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism."