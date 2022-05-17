News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » US Supreme Court rules against Indian citizen in deportation case

US Supreme Court rules against Indian citizen in deportation case

By Reena Bhardwaj
May 17, 2022 11:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The US Supreme Court has ruled against an Indian citizen who has spent decades in the US and faces deportation after checking the wrong box on a driver's licence application.

The case concerns Pankaj Kumar S Patel, a citizen of India who entered the US unlawfully in 1992 and was seeking to become a lawful permanent resident. In 2008, while his petition to adjust his status (obtaining a green card) was pending, he checked a box on a driver's licence renewal application falsely claiming that he was a US citizen.

 

He was later charged with making a false statement.

Although the charges against him were dropped, the department of homeland security ultimately placed him, his wife and one of his sons in removal proceedings for deportation.

Monday's Supreme Court ruling makes it more difficult for non-citizens who are in removal proceedings to get a federal court to review factual determinations that were made by an immigration court concerning relief from deportation.

The court ruled that federal courts are powerless to review immigration officials' decisions in some deportation cases, even when they have made what a dissenting justice called "egregious factual mistakes."

US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for five conservative justices that federal courts can't review such decisions under immigration law. The US attorney general can grant protection from deportation, but people must first be eligible. In Patel's case, the result of the immigration judge's decision was that he was ineligible.

Barrett wrote in conclusion that immigration law "precludes judicial review of factual findings that underlie a denial of relief." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Reena Bhardwaj in Washington, DC
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
Mom of girl who died in US desert wanted a better life
Mom of girl who died in US desert wanted a better life
Nearly 100 Indians held at 2 US detention centres
Nearly 100 Indians held at 2 US detention centres
Every 4th non-migrant in US was Indian
Every 4th non-migrant in US was Indian
How Shardul wrecked havoc with the ball against PBKS
How Shardul wrecked havoc with the ball against PBKS
India's tryst with coal and clean energy coming apart
India's tryst with coal and clean energy coming apart
Wheat exports: US wants India to reconsider decision
Wheat exports: US wants India to reconsider decision
US representative for Tibet to visit India this week
US representative for Tibet to visit India this week
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Broke and sad: 150 deportees return home from US

Broke and sad: 150 deportees return home from US

Mexico deports over 300 Indians trying to enter US

Mexico deports over 300 Indians trying to enter US

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances