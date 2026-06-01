US strikes Iranian radar, drone sites; Kuwait intercepts missiles

In response to escalating tensions and aggressive actions, the United States has conducted self-defence strikes on Iranian radar and drone-control sites.

IMAGE: A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over the Middle East during a patrol. Photograph: @CENTCOM/X

Key Points The US military conducted self-defence strikes on Iranian radar and drone control sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island.

The strikes were a response to Iran's aggressive actions, including shooting down a US MQ-1 Predator drone.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard reported that US forces struck a telecommunications tower on an island and retaliated with an attack.

US fighter aircraft destroyed Iranian air defence systems, a ground-control station, and two one-way attack drones.

Kuwait's air defences intercepted incoming drone and missile fire amid the escalating tensions.

The United States has conducted "self-defence strikes" on Iranian radar and drone-control sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island over the weekend.

The strike came amid the peace deal talks between two countries and a fragile ceasefire.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the new strikes were a response to "aggressive" actions from Tehran.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted self-defence strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones in Goruk, Iran, and Qeshm Island this weekend," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

The strikes were in response to the shootdown of an American MQ-1 Predator drone this weekend that was operating over international waters, it added.

Escalation of US-Iran Tensions

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, in a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency, said US forces struck a telecommunications tower on an island.

The Guard said it had retaliated with an attack but did not disclose the location of the strike.

The central command added that US fighter aircraft responded by destroying Iranian air defence systems, a ground-control station and two one-way attack drones. A telecommunications tower on Sirik Island in Iran was also reportedly attacked.

US Response to Iranian Aggression

"No American service members were harmed. CENTCOM will continue to protect US assets and interests in response to unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Kuwait said its air defences have opened fire on Monday morning to intercept incoming drone and missile fire.