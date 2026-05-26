Trump pushes mega Middle East reset through Iran deal

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump said negotiations with Iran were 'proceeding nicely' and argued that several Muslim and Arab nations should formally recognise Israel and join the Abraham Accords once a deal is reached.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump wants more Muslim and Arab nations to join the Abraham Accords as part of a broader Iran deal.

Trump discussed the proposal with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain.

The idea reportedly caught several leaders off guard, especially countries without ties to Israel.

Trump even suggested Iran itself could eventually join the Abraham Accords.

Major hurdles remain, including the Palestinian issue, Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions disputes..

Donald Trump is pushing for a sweeping geopolitical reset in West Asia by linking a potential deal with Iran to a major expansion of the Abraham Accords.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump said negotiations with Iran were 'proceeding nicely' and argued that several Muslim and Arab nations should formally recognise Israel and join the Abraham Accords once a deal is reached.

'Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all,' Trump wrote.

He warned that failure to secure an agreement could mean 'Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before'.

Trump pitches wider regional realignment

According to Axios, Trump raised the proposal during a high-level conference call on Saturday with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump reportedly told leaders that countries still withholding recognition from Israel should normalise ties after the conflict with Iran ends.

US officials quoted in the report said the suggestion triggered a brief silence on the call, particularly from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan, none of which have diplomatic relations with Israel.

'One of the US officials said Trump joked and asked if they were still there,' the report said.

Trump says even Iran could join accords

Trump went further by suggesting that Iran itself could eventually become part of the Abraham Accords framework if a deal with Washington is successfully concluded.

'In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords,' Trump claimed.

He described the accords as having brought a 'Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM' to existing members including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and Kazakhstan.

"The Abraham Accords have been great for them, and will be even better for everybody, and bring true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East," he said.

Saudi Arabia remains biggest hurdle

The biggest obstacle to Trump's vision remains Saudi Arabia.

Although Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has previously shown openness towards ties with Israel, Riyadh continues to insist that any normalisation must include a clear and irreversible path to a Palestinian state.

That position remains at odds with the current Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Countries such as Qatar and Pakistan also face strong domestic and regional pressure over the Palestinian issue.

Iran rejects idea of recognising Israel

The idea of Iran joining the Abraham Accords appears highly unlikely under the current regime.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had rejected similar remarks last year, saying: “Iran will never recognise an occupied regime that has committed genocide and killed children.”

Iran has long opposed Arab countries establishing ties with Israel and continues to view Israel as an occupying power.

Lindsey Graham strongly backed Trump’s proposal, calling it a “brilliant move” that could transform the region.

Graham warned that refusal by regional countries to join the accords could have “severe repercussions” for future relations with Washington.

Talks with Iran still face major hurdles

Despite Trump's optimism, a final agreement with Tehran remains elusive.

Trump recently said negotiations were becoming 'more professional and productive' but insisted Iran must not develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

The proposed framework reportedly includes a possible 60-day ceasefire, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and future negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme.

However, key disagreements remain over sanctions relief, Iran’s uranium stockpile and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

What are the Abraham Accords?

Brokered by the US in 2020, the Abraham Accords marked a historic diplomatic shift in West Asia by establishing formal ties between Israel and several Arab nations, including the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco.

The agreements focused on shared strategic interests, particularly concerns over Iran, while expanding cooperation in trade, defence, investment and technology.