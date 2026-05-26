US strikes Iran missile sites, boats amid nuclear deal talks

The US military has conducted 'self-defence strikes' targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz, even as significant progress is reported in ceasefire negotiations with former President Trump announcing Iran's agreement to address its enriched uranium stockpile.

IMAGE: Plumes of smoke billow from southern Lebanon following Israeli strikes, as seen from Nabatieh, Lebanon, May 25, 2026.. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points The US military conducted 'self-defence strikes' against Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins confirmed the strikes were to protect US troops from Iranian threats and targeted missile sites and boats attempting to deploy mines.

Former US President Trump announced that Iran's enriched uranium will either be turned over to the US for destruction or destroyed at an acceptable location.

This development signals a potential breakthrough in US-Iran ceasefire negotiations, resolving a key disagreement over Iran's nuclear programme.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson acknowledged progress but noted that frequent changes in American officials' positions complicate negotiations.

The United States military carried out "self-defence strikes" targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz amid an ongoing ceasefire between the two countries, CNN reported, citing US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins told CNN in a statement when asked about reports of explosions near the strategic waterway. He said the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to deploy mines.

US Actions and Ceasefire Context

"US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," Hawkins told CNN.

US and Iranian forces have previously exchanged fire during the ceasefire period.

In early May, US forces had struck Iranian military facilities allegedly involved in "unprovoked" missile, drone and small boat attacks on American warships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Progress on Nuclear Deal

This development comes hours after the US made headway in the ceasefire negotiations with President Donald Trump stating that Iran's enriched uranium will be "turned over" to the US to be destroyed or will be destroyed at an acceptable location.

Trump said this decision will be taken in "conjunction and collaboration" with Iran, signalling Tehran's relaxing its stand as the two countries attempt to reach a peace agreement.

"The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event," Trump said in a post Truth Social.

Resolving Key Differences

This also confirms the New York Times report that Iran has agreed in principle to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of an emerging, US-led framework aimed at halting regional conflict.

This also resolves the key difference between the two countries, as CNN had earlier reported that the disagreements over "language on Iran's nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions" have slowed the finalisation of a broader understanding to finalise the deal between Tehran and Washington.

Iran's Stance on Negotiations

Earlier, Trump had asserted that any forthcoming accord with Tehran would strictly manifest as a "great and meaningful" deal, or the administration would walk away entirely, as diplomatic talks aimed at officially concluding the conflict continue to stretch out.

Iran had signalled that the parties have arrived at a conclusion over a large number of topics, but pointed to the apprehensions over Washington's frequent changes in positions, complicating the negotiations.

Esmaeil Baqaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said, "It is correct that we have reached conclusions on a large portion of the discussion topics, but to say that this means the signing of an imminent agreement is something no one can claim. The frequent changes in the positions of American officials complicate every negotiation".