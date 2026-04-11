US starting process of 'clearing out' Hormuz: Trump amid US-Iran peace talks

Amidst escalating regional tensions, Donald Trump has announced that the US is initiating a process to clear the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil corridor, to ensure the safe transit of energy supplies for countries worldwide.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One, at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, Virginia on April 10, 2026. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump announces the US is initiating a process to clear the Strait of Hormuz to ensure safe passage of energy supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global crude oil exports, and instability there impacts global oil prices.

Trump criticises other nations for not taking action to protect the Strait of Hormuz themselves.

Trump claims Iran's military capacity has been significantly reduced, minimising regional threats in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump highlights that tankers are now travelling to the US to purchase crude oil, indicating a shift in global energy dynamics.

United States President Donald Trump has announced that the Washington is "starting the process" of clearing the Strait of Hormuz, a move aimed at securing one of the most vital maritime oil corridors in the world, amidst escalating regional friction.

In a statement shared on Truth Social, Trump positioned the initiative as a global service intended to guarantee the safe transit of energy supplies.

"We're now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to countries all over the world, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others," he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint situated between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, facilitates the passage of a major share of the world's crude exports.

Historically, any instability within this narrow waterway has led to significant fluctuations in global oil prices and a surge in maritime insurance premiums.

Trump took the opportunity to lambast other nations for their perceived hesitation in protecting the route, remarking, "Incredibly, they don't have the courage or will to do this work themselves."

While the President did not disclose specific operational plans, his comments indicate a strategic shift towards neutralising threats to merchant shipping, specifically risks posed by naval mines.

Any direct intervention to secure the waterway is expected to have profound geopolitical and economic consequences due to the involvement of various international powers.

Trump's Claims Regarding Iran's Military Strength

In the same post, Trump launched a scathing attack on media outlets, accusing them of bias and claiming they were incorrectly depicting Iran as "winning." He dismissed these reports as products of "Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)," counter-arguing that Iran was actually "losing big."

He further claimed that Iran's military capacity has been decimated, asserting that its naval and aerial forces have been neutralised. According to Trump, the country's air defences, radar systems, and manufacturing hubs for missiles and drones have been largely obliterated. He added that prominent leadership figures are "no longer with us," though these assertions were not accompanied by specific evidence.

The US President characterised the remaining regional threats as minimal, suggesting that the primary danger to maritime traffic is the chance of vessels hitting sea mines. He further claimed that the assets used to deploy such mines had been eliminated.

Shift in Global Energy Dynamics

Additionally, Trump noted that tankers from various nations are currently voyaging to the United States to procure crude oil. He framed this as a shift in global energy dynamics, citing it as proof of international confidence in American resources despite the ongoing volatility in traditional transit routes.