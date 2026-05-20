US Seizes Oil Tanker Linked To Iran In Indian Ocean

Amid rising tensions, the US has seized an Iranian oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, signalling a significant escalation in efforts to enforce sanctions and disrupt Iran's oil trade.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Khalil Ashawiy/Reuters

Key Points The US seized the 'Skywave' oil tanker in the Indian Ocean for transporting sanctioned Iranian crude oil.

The tanker was part of a network involved in covert ship-to-ship oil transfers to conceal the origin of the cargo.

This seizure is part of a broader US effort to crack down on Iran's 'shadow fleet' of tankers violating international sanctions.

The action occurs amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, with potential implications for energy security.

The US is urging China to use its influence on Iran to de-escalate the conflict.

The United States seized an oil tanker linked to Iran in the Indian Ocean amid US President Donald Trump's constant military strike threats, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing US officials.

The Wall Street Journal cited three US officials who confirmed that the vessel 'Skywave' was detained overnight after being identified as part of a network involved in transporting sanctioned Iranian crude oil.

The tanker had earlier been sanctioned by Washington, DC in March.

Details of the Seized Oil Tanker

Tracking data showed the ship moving west of Malaysia after crossing the Strait of Malacca earlier this week.

Intelligence reports and shipping data indicated that the tanker had likely loaded more than one million barrels of crude from Iran's Kharg Island in February.

Officials said the vessel was operating in a region frequently associated with covert ship-to-ship oil transfers, often used by so-called 'shadow fleet' tankers to conceal the origin of sanctioned cargo.

US Intensifies Crackdown on Iran's Oil Shipments

This is the latest in a series of US operations targeting Iran-linked oil shipments.

In April, American authorities seized two other vessels-- Majestic X and Tifani--in the Indian Ocean as part of the broader crackdown, WSJ reported.

The US has intensified efforts against what it describes as Iran's shadow fleet, a network of nearly 1,000 ageing tankers accused of transporting Iranian and Russian oil in violation of international sanctions.

Many of these shipments are reportedly destined for buyers in China and India.

US Military's Stance on Iranian Oil Trade

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine had earlier announced that the US military would aggressively pursue vessels aiding Iran's oil trade.

"We will actively pursue any Iranian-flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran," Caine had stated in April.

Geopolitical Implications and US-China Discussions

The seizure comes at a time of heightened tensions between Washington, DC and Tehran.

Trump said on Tuesday that he had come close to authorising fresh military strikes on Iran but postponed a final decision after consultations with Gulf allies.

The Pentagon didn't respond to a WSJ's request for comment.

The development follows Trump's recent discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to China, where the Iran conflict and energy security were among the key topics.

Washington, DC has been urging Beijing to use its influence on Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and move towards ending the conflict, WSJ reported.

In recent months, the US Treasury Department has also imposed sanctions on several Chinese 'teapot' refineries accused of processing Iranian oil, while expanding economic measures aimed at reducing Beijing's support for Tehran.