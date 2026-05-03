Iranian supertanker bypasses US Navy blockade

An Iranian tanker successfully evaded the US Navy blockade to deliver millions of dollars worth of crude oil to the Asia-Pacific, highlighting ongoing tensions and diplomatic efforts.

IMAGE: A drone view shows the Madagascar-flagged tanker Briont, under US sanctions for links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard shipping network, near the Baniyas oil terminal, in Baniyas, Syria, on April 8, 2026. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Khalil Ashawiy/Reuters

Key Points An Iranian tanker, HUGE, successfully bypassed the US Navy to reach the Asia-Pacific region.

The tanker was carrying over 1.9 million barrels of crude oil, valued at approximately $220 million.

The US maintains a naval blockade of Iranian ports, aiming to cut off Tehran's oil revenue.

The US has warned shipping firms against paying Iran for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomatic channels between the US and Iran remain open, with a ceasefire currently in place.

A Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) belonging to the National Iranian Tanker Company has successfully bypassed the United States Navy to reach the Asia-Pacific, transporting over 1.9 million barrels of crude oil with an estimated value of nearly $220 million, according to TankerTrackers.com.

In a post on X, the monitoring firm identified the vessel as 'HUGE' and noted that it was last spotted off the coast of Sri Lanka more than a week ago.

The tanker is currently reported to be traversing the Lombok Strait of Indonesia, heading towards the Riau Archipelago.

TankerTrackers.com stated that 'HUGE' had not transmitted on the Automatic Identification System (AIS) since March 20, following its departure from the Strait of Malacca for Iran.

These findings coincide with claims by Iranian state media on April 29 that at least 52 ships had successfully breached the American blockade.

US Blockade and Iranian Oil Exports

Despite these reported breaches, Al Jazeera reports that US officials contend the blockade is proving effective and has resulted in the loss of billions in revenue for Tehran.

Washington, DC asserts that the country is currently unable to export oil and will be pressured to store its supplies until storage capacity is exhausted and production is forced to a halt.

Further underscoring this maritime tension, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed in a post on X on Saturday that the USS New Orleans (LPD-18) was operating in the Arabian Sea to enforce these restrictions.

The post read: 'USS New Orleans (LPD 18) sails in the Arabian Sea during the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, April 28. Over the past 20 days, 48 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade.'

US Stance on the Strait of Hormuz

While maintaining the scale of these operations, Washington, DC has categorically stated that its naval blockade in West Asia applies specifically to Iranian ports and coastline and does not constitute a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid these heightened maritime restrictions, US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he is currently examining a fresh proposal from the Islamic Republic aimed at concluding the conflict, though he voiced significant doubt regarding the likelihood of a deal.

Diplomatic Efforts and Ceasefire

"I'll let you know about it later," the President told reporters prior to boarding Air Force One. He further noted that "they're going to give me the exact wording now."

Shortly after his interaction with the press, Trump took to social media to comment on the submission, remarking that he 'can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity and the World over the last 47 years'.

According to two semi-official news outlets, Tasnim and Fars, Tehran has dispatched a 14-point plan via a Pakistani intermediary as a counter to a nine-point framework previously suggested by the United States.

While these outlets reported the move, the state-run media has remained silent on the details of the new initiative.

Notably, Pakistan has historically served as the venue for previous diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

This development follows the President's rejection of an earlier Iranian offer this week.

However, despite the ongoing friction, diplomatic channels remain open, and a ceasefire, now in its third week, appears to be holding.

Strait of Hormuz and Shipping Sanctions

In tandem with these negotiations, the US President has also proposed a separate strategy to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Located at the entrance of the Persian Gulf, the waterway is a vital global chokepoint through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas trade passes.

However, the US has concurrently issued a stern warning to shipping firms, stating they could be subjected to sanctions for paying Tehran to secure safe transit through the Strait.

This follows the Islamic Republic's effective halting of traffic through the waterway by targeting and threatening vessels after the commencement of conflict with the US and Israel on February 28.

Subsequently, Tehran proposed safe passage for certain ships through routes in closer proximity to its coastline, occasionally demanding fees for the service.

On Friday, the US specifically cautioned against transfers involving not only cash but also 'digital assets, offsets, informal swaps, or other in-kind payments', which include charitable contributions and payments made at Iranian embassies.

This financial squeeze complements the naval blockade maintained since April 13, an operation designed to strip the regime of the oil revenue essential for supporting its struggling economy.