US missile-destroyer intercepts Iranian tanker amid Hormuz tensions

The US Navy intercepted a tanker sailing towards Iran, escalating maritime tensions amid ongoing disputes and diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

IMAGE: The US guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta intercepts the Iranian tanker M/T Stream. Photograph: @CENTCOM/X

Key Points The US Navy intercepted the M/T Stream, an Iranian-flagged crude oil tanker, preventing it from reaching an Iranian port.

This interception is part of the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports, aimed at monitoring and controlling maritime traffic.

Iran has accused the US of piracy following the seizure of Iran-linked tankers.

The US has directed 38 ships to turn around or return to port as part of its maritime restrictive operation.

Despite diplomatic friction, there are indications that the US and Iran may be closer to a resolution through back-channel negotiations.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta intercepted the M/T Stream on Sunday, preventing the vessel from reaching its intended destination.

The American warship stopped the tanker "after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port," according to a statement released by CENTCOM.

In a social media post featuring imagery of both vessels, officials said that the intervention was carried out as part of the ongoing "US blockade of Iranian ports."

The M/T Stream is identified as a crude oil tanker operating under the Iranian flag, and maritime analytics provider MarineTraffic, as reported by Al Jazeera, indicated that the vessel was last tracked in Southeast Asia's Malacca Strait approximately 13 days ago.

Escalating Maritime Tensions

This latest incident has further escalated maritime tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Iran's Foreign Ministry had previously lashed out at the United States, accusing the Biden administration of "piracy and armed robbery on the high seas" following the earlier seizure of two other Iran-linked tankers, the Majestic X and the Tifani.

The interception of the M/T Stream comes as American forces maintain a strict maritime restrictive operation in the region.

According to official statements released yesterday, these forces are actively preventing ships from entering or exiting Iranian waters as part of a sustained effort to monitor and control movement into strategic coastal hubs.

The military is closely monitoring maritime traffic to ensure compliance with the ongoing restrictions.

US Maritime Restrictive Operations

Highlighting the scale of this operation, a post on X confirmed that "American forces have directed 38 ships to turn around or return to port" since the enforcement began.

Parallel to these naval enforcements, diplomatic friction remains high as US President Donald Trump indicated on Monday that he is inclined to reject the most recent proposal from Tehran aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict, according to a report by CNN.

The proposal from the Iranian leadership reportedly suggested a framework that would facilitate the reopening of the "Strait of Hormuz while pushing off discussions of the nuclear issue."

However, a source familiar with the matter suggested that the US administration remains cautious regarding the terms offered.

Potential for Resolution

Despite the public posturing, CNN reported that individuals close to the mediation efforts believe the two nations may be closer to a resolution than the current rhetoric suggests.

Sources familiar with the diplomatic process noted that the US and Iran "aren't as far apart as they may seem," indicating that back-channel negotiations may still hold potential for a breakthrough.