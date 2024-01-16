News
US Prez Race: Trump's Off To Flying Start

US Prez Race: Trump's Off To Flying Start

By REDIFF NEWS
January 16, 2024 16:21 IST
The race to win the Republican nomination for the US Presidential election this November began in icy Iowa on Monday January 15, 2024, when voters picked their nominee.

Despite facing a number of criminal charges, Donald J Trump, 77, reinforced his frontrunner status with an early and easy victory in the Iowa Republican caucus, the first event in this election cycle.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 45, was in second place while former South Carolina govenor Nikki Haley, 51, finished third.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy secured under 8% of the vote, endorsed Trump and dropped out of the race.

 

IMAGE: Donald J Trump visits a caucus site at the Horizon Event Center in Clive, Iowa. Photograph: Sergio Flores/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump speaks at the Horizon Event Center. Photograph: Sergio Flores/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Vivek Ramaswamy greets Republican voters at the Horizon Event Center. Photograph: Sergio Flores/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Nikki Haley speaks to voters on caucus day in West Des Moines, Iowa. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Haley -- born Nimrata Randhawa of Sikh parents -- greets diners during a campaign stop at the Drake Diner on the day of the Iowa caucus vote. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Nikki Haley supporter. The Iowa result was disappointing for Haley who had expected to finish second behind Trump. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Attendees at Ron DeSantis' Iowa caucus watch party in West Des Moines. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

IMAGE: DeSantis at a campaign event on caucus day in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. Photograph: Christopher Reistroffer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A DeSantis supporter in Silver City, Iowa. Photograph: Scott Morgan/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump remains the man to beat as he accumulates supporters like this Republican voter at the Fellows Elementary School in Ames, Iowa. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Votes are counted at the Fellows Elementary School. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The stage is set for Trump ahead of his caucus night watch party in Des Moines. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump takes the stage. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump speaks at his Iowa caucus night watch party. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump flanked by his sons Eric Trump, left, and Donald J Trump, right, at the Iowa event. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who had high profile roles in the Trump White House, have stayed away from the 2024 election campaign. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: If he wins the Presidential election, Trump will be 78 when he is sworn in on January 20, 2025.
If Biden wins -- which appears a long shot at this point of time -- he will be 82 when he is sworn in for a second term.
In 1980, much was made of Ronald Reagan's age; he was 69 when he began his first term as president. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
