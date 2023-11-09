When Nikki Called Vivek Scum!

The third Republican candidates' presidential debate on Wednesday evening turned into a slugfest between the two desi candidates in the fray: Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Fireworks flew at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, after Ramaswamy referred to Haley's daughter when making a point about TikTok.

'Scum!' shrieked Haley, who then asked Ramaswamy to keep her family out of it.

Haley currently leads the pack of Republican candidates hoping to replace Donald J Trump as their party's challenger to take on the Democratic party candidate President Joe Biden in the November 2024 presidential election.

IMAGE: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who had hoped to be the frontrunner but has fallen behind in the race, licks his lips as former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy argue on either side of him. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Haley and US Senator Tim Scott, who is also from South Carolina, talk over each other on the issue of abortion as former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, DeSantis and Ramaswamy listen. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: A long shot of the debate. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Haley speaks as DeSantis listens. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Christie speaks as Haley listens. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: DeSantis and Scott listen as Ramaswamy speaks. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Ramaswamy listens as Scott speaks. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Christie, Haley, DeSantis, Ramaswamy and Scott pose for a picture. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Ramaswamy picks up his three-year-old son Karthik as he arrives onstage with his wife Apoorva while Christie kisses his wife Mary Pat. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: DeSantis and his wife Casey leave the debate stage as Haley hugs a family member after the debate. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Haley greets the crowd and poses for pictures after the debate. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Scott and Ramaswamy stand back to back in the Spin Room after the debate. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com