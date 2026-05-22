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Home  » News » US pauses Taiwan arms sale to save munitions for Iran war

US pauses Taiwan arms sale to save munitions for Iran war

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 10:05 IST

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The United States has temporarily halted a $14 billion arms sale to Taiwan, sparking debate over munitions stockpiles and strategic priorities amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

US pauses arms sale to Taiwan

IMAGE: Taiwanese soldiers operate a Taiwan-made attack drone, in Kaohsiung. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Ann Wang/File Photo/ Reuters

Key Points

  • The US has paused a $14 billion arms sale to Taiwan due to concerns over munitions requirements related to the Iran conflict.
  • Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao stated the pause is to ensure adequate US military stockpiles for 'Operation Epic Fury'.
  • President Trump suggested the arms sale could be used as a 'bargaining chip' in negotiations with China.
  • Taiwanese officials have urged the US to continue the arms sales programme to deter potential Chinese aggression.
  • The US has used thousands of missiles since the Iran conflict began, raising concerns about weapons stockpiles.

The United States has paused a proposed $14 billion arms sale to Taiwan amid concerns over munitions requirements linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran, according to a report by The Hill.

Speaking during a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on Thursday, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said the pause was aimed at ensuring the US military maintained adequate stockpiles for 'Operation Epic Fury'.

 

"Right now we're doing a pause in order to make sure we have the munitions we need for Epic Fury -- which we have plenty," Cao told Senator Mitch McConnell, according to The Hill.

"We're just making sure we have everything, but then the foreign military sales will continue when the administration deems necessary."

Concerns Over US Munitions Stockpiles

When McConnell asked whether the sale would eventually go ahead, Cao said the decision would rest with War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Yeah, that's what's really distressing," McConnell replied.

Cao's remarks appeared to differ from comments made earlier by US President Donald Trump, who suggested the arms sale could be used as a 'bargaining chip' in negotiations with China.

"I haven't approved it yet. We're going to see what happens," Trump told Fox News, as cited by The Hill. "I may do it; I may not do it."

After a recent visit to China, Trump said the matter had been discussed 'in great detail' with Chinese President Xi Jinping and added that he would 'make a determination over the next fairly short period'.

Taiwan's Plea For Continued Arms Sales

The report noted that the United States has traditionally followed the 'Six Assurances', a set of policy principles introduced during the administration of former President Ronald Reagan in 1982, one of which states that Washington would not consult Beijing regarding arms sales to Taiwan.

The debate comes amid growing concern over the state of US weapons stockpiles.

According to the report, the US has used thousands of missiles since the Iran conflict began on February 28, including large numbers of long-range stealth cruise missiles, Tomahawk missiles, Patriot interceptors, Precision Strike missiles and ATACMS ground-based missiles.

The White House is reportedly preparing to request between $80 billion and $100 billion in supplemental funding from Congress for the Iran conflict, with a substantial portion expected to replenish advanced weapons systems used during the 12-week war, which has remained under a tense ceasefire since early April.

US Defence Secretary Dismisses Stockpile Concerns

Despite concerns, Hegseth dismissed suggestions that US stockpiles were under strain.

"First of all, the munitions issue has been foolishly and unhelpfully overstated," Hegseth told House appropriators last week. "We know exactly what we have. We have plenty of what we need."

Taiwanese officials, meanwhile, have urged the Trump administration to continue the arms sales programme, arguing that a stronger Taiwanese military would help deter possible Chinese aggression.

"If we want to prevent a war from happening, I think it's best that Taiwan is strong, able to defend itself, and therefore we should be able to acquire -- to buy the arms that we need to have a stronger defense," Alexander Yui, Taiwan's representative to the United States, said on Sunday.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

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