China sanctions 20 US defence firms over Taiwan arms sales

China sanctions 20 US defence firms over Taiwan arms sales

By KJM Varma
December 26, 2025 18:33 IST
December 26, 2025 18:33 IST

China on Friday imposed sanctions on 20 US defence firms in response to the Trump administration's approval of a record $11.1 billion arms sales package to Taiwan.

IMAGE: Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photograph: Selim Chtayti/Pool via Reuters

The foreign ministry, in a statement, warned that any attempt to provoke China on the Taiwan issue would be met with a firm response.

In response to the US announcement of large-scale arms sales to what it described as "China's Taiwan region," the ministry said Beijing has decided to take countermeasures against 20 American military-related firms and 10 senior executives who have been involved in arming Taiwan in recent years.

 

"The Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations. Anyone who attempts to cross the line and make provocations on the Taiwan question will be met with China's firm response, it said.

It urged the US to abide by the one-China principle and to "stop the dangerous moves of arming Taiwan, stop undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and stop sending wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces".

China will continue to take resolute measures to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, the statement said.

The sanctions were largely seen as symbolic, as most of the targeted US defence firms do not have business operations in China.

The proposed arms sales, which require approval by the US Congress, come amid concerns in Taipei over a potential invasion by China, which claims the self-governing island as part of its territory.

If approved, as is widely expected given strong bipartisan support for Taiwan in the US Congress, the package would surpass the $8.4 billion worth of arms sold to Taiwan during the Biden administration, the New York Times reported earlier.

The size of the proposal is likely to reassure China hawks in Washington who have grown uneasy about President Donald Trump's commitment to defending Taiwan as he seeks to cut trade and economic deals with Beijing, the report said.

KJM Varma in Beijing
KJM Varma in Beijing
Source: PTI
