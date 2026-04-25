US missile-destroyer intercepts Iranian ship amid naval blockade

The US Navy intercepted an Iranian-flagged ship as part of an ongoing maritime blockade, highlighting escalating tensions and the enforcement of sanctions against Iran.

IMAGE: USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) near what the US Central Command said was a vessel attempting to sail to an Iranian port, as it enforces the US blockade on Iranian ports, at an unknown location, released on April 24, 2026. Photograph: US Central Command/Handout via Reuters

Key Points The USS Rafael Peralta intercepted an Iranian-flagged ship attempting to sail to Iran.

The US is enforcing a maritime blockade against Iran, intercepting sanctioned vessels.

The US military is prepared to resume major combat operations if ordered.

US forces have intercepted multiple vessels, including the Tiffany and Majestic X, carrying Iranian oil.

The US Central Command maintains a strict blockade on all ports, tracking vessels of interest.

In a significant maritime development, the United States Central Command has confirmed that the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) successfully intercepted an 'Iranian-flagged ship' during a mission.

American naval authorities monitored the vessel on April 24 as it was 'attempting to sail to a port in Iran' before the destroyer moved to halt its progress.

The intervention was initiated specifically because the vessel was 'attempting to sail to a port in Iran', leading to a boarding and subsequent investigation by the crew.

US Intensifies Maritime Interdiction Operations

This interception coincides with a broader enforcement strategy detailed by the United States on Friday.

During a press briefing at the Department of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine shared an update on interdiction operations, noting that the US will continue to enforce a firm maritime blockade against Iran.

General Caine stated that the US military remains prepared to resume major combat operations if ordered by the President.

He recalled how the blockade was enforced against all commercial vessels going into and out of Iran and their ports at the President's direction and on order of the Secretary.

Seizing Vessels and Enforcing Sanctions

In support of the US Department of Justice, the US military was ordered to conduct maritime interdiction operations against sanctioned and 'dark fleet' vessels globally, a campaign which began on April 8.

General Caine revealed that as of Friday morning, 34 ships have met the US blockade and 'made the wise choice to turn around'.

Providing specific operational details, General Caine recalled the interdiction of the motor vessel Touska.

After several rounds of warnings, the ship was ultimately seized by US Marines following an order from CENTCOM.

"Via helicopters, US Marines manoeuvred quickly to the disabled ship, boarded her from fast ropes via helicopter infiltration methods, and took custody of the ship. The ship and her crew remain safe in US custody today," Gen Caine said.

Expanding Operations in the Indo-Pacific Region

The scope of these operations extends beyond the immediate region into the Indo-Pacific.

On April 20, US forces intercepted the motor tanker Tiffany, a very large crude carrier transporting approximately 2 million barrels of 'sanctioned Iranian oil'.

This was followed by another interdiction on April 22, when a stateless tanker, Majestic X, also known as Ponix, was seized in the Indian Ocean under similar circumstances.

"Both ships, the Tiffany and the Majestic X and their crews remain in US custody, and we will continue to conduct similar maritime interdiction actions and activities in the Pacific and Indian Oceans against Iranian ships and vessels of the 'dark fleet'," Gen Caine added.

Maintaining a Strict Blockade

General Caine emphasised that US Central Command continues to maintain a strict blockade on all ports.

He clarified that the US is enforcing the blockade across the board against any ship of any nationality transiting to or from an Iranian port or territory.

"We're closely tracking vessels of interest headed towards Iran and those moving away from Iran that were outside the blockade area when this blockade was ordered... We're prepared and postured to intercept them," he stated.

Reflecting on the historical context of regional tensions, General Caine paid tribute to the victims of the April 18, 1983, bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut.

He described the event as a pivotal moment in attacks against American personnel.

"Today we remember them... and remain grateful for their sacrifice," he said, specifically naming four US service members among those killed.

He noted that military leadership remains 'deeply humbled by the spirit, tenacity, and commitment' of personnel currently involved in these ongoing operations.