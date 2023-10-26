News
US: Gunman kills 22 in Maine, still at large

US: Gunman kills 22 in Maine, still at large

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 26, 2023 09:06 IST
At least 22 people were killed while 50 others were injured in a mass shooting incident at Lewiston, Maine in the United States, CNN reported on Thursday.

Image only for representation.

The Lewiston, Maine Police Department have released a picture of the 'suspect' involved in the shooting.

According to the Police, 'Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening. The suspect, Card should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts.'

 

The Lewiston police said they were dealing with an active shooter situation at two businesses.

The suspect is not yet in custody and an active manhunt is underway.

Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the alleged gunman on Facebook Wednesday evening, asking for identification help via messenger or email.

The sheriff's office released images of a 'suspect for identification'.

The person was seen holding a high-powered assault-style rifle.

Maine's Governor Janet Mills posted on X that she was aware of the situation and urging 'all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement. I will continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials'.

"We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate," the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said earlier Wednesday evening.

To control the ongoing situation, the Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has started coordinating with the Maine police and authorities and also showed its support to assist with any needed resources.

The FBI added, "We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately. As this situation is still very fluid, we have no further comment at this time and will refer you to the Maine State Police."

Earlier, the Maine state police also posted on X, 'There is an active shooter in Lewiston. We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations. If you see any suspicious activity or individuals, please call 911.'

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden was briefed on what's known so far about the mass shooting in Lewiston.

The White House said President Biden spoke by phone individually to Maine Governor Janet Mills, Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, and Congressman Jared Golden about the shooting in Lewiston, Maine and offered full federal support in the wake of this horrific attack.

The mass shooting incident at Lewiston, Maine was reported after shots were fired at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston on Wednesday (local time).

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
