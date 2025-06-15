US lawmaker, husband killed in 'targeted attack'

A Minnesota state representative and her husband were shot dead while a state senator and his wife were injured in their homes in two separate shooting incidents on Saturday, ABC News reported.

IMAGE: A small memorial for senior Democratic state assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and her husband Marc, who were fatally shot, is displayed outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St Paul, Minnesota, on June 14, 2025. Photograph: Ellen Schmidt/Reuters

United States President Donald Trump said that he has been briefed on the shooting incidents in Minnesota, which appears to be a 'targeted attack against State Lawmakers'.

He stated that Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are carrying out the investigation and said that 'such horrific violence will not be tolerated' in the US.

'I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place,' White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared Trump's statement on X.

According to authorities, a manhunt is underway for the gunman who was impersonating a police officer.

The police said the gunman attacked by knocking on the doors and asked the victims to come out, ABC News reported.

While addressing a news conference, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed in what appears to be a 'politically-motivated assassination'.

Walz called Hortman a 'formidable public servant', who is 'irreplaceable'.

Tim Walz said State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were both shot multiple times and underwent surgery.

Walz said, "We're cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt."

The two shooting sites are a few miles away from each other in Champlin and Brooklyn Park.

Superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Drew Evans said that Hoffman and his wife were shot in Champlin at around 2 am (local time).

Evans said that officers were heading to proactively check on Hortman after he was shot when they encountered the suspect at Hortman's home at around 3:35 am (local time).

Police said the officers found a person who was dressed as a police officer and with a Taser and other equipment.

According to authorities, the suspect fired at the officers, gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was able to escape from the spot.

Authorities said the suspect's vehicle -- which appeared like a police vehicle, including police lights -- was in Hortman's driveway.

Authorities said a list of other possible targets was retrieved from the suspect's vehicle. Police said the list included 'many lawmakers', including the victims.

Authorities said security resources have been rushed to protect those people mentioned in the list, ABC News reported.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said she is 'closely monitoring developments in Minnesota after what appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers'.

She stated, "This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."