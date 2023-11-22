US foiled plot to kill Pannun, warned Indian govt of involvement: FT

America has thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh extremist in the US, and warned India that its government may have been involved in it, reports the Financial Times.

IMAGE: Designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Photograph: ANI Photo

FT has also identified the target of the failed plot: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of the banned Sikhs For Justice who recently asked Sikhs not to fly in Air India aircraft after November 19, as their lives can be under threat.

The report, citing unnamed sources, says the US lodged its protest with India 'after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed on a state visit by President Joe Biden in June'.

The FT report also adds that American prosecutors have 'filed a sealed indictment against at least one suspect in a New York district court'.

There has been no response yet from the ministry of external affairs to the report.

The National Investigation Agency has registered a case against designated terrorist Pannun and his banned organisation Sikhs For Justice for issuing video messages threatening people flying Air India,

The Gujarat police have also registered an FIR against Pannun for threatening to turn the Cricket World Cup, starting on October 5 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, into "World Terror Cup".

The FT report comes at an uncomfortable moment for India which has been battling similar charges by Canada as well, that New Delhi was behind the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force who was designated as a terrorist by India in 2020, was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September alleged the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing.

India angrily rebutted his charge, cancelled e-visa facility, and downsized Canada’s diplomatic mission. But Trudeau has repeated his charge and insisted that India join a probe into the killing.