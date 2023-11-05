News
Don't fly Air India after Nov 19: SFJ leader's threat

Don't fly Air India after Nov 19: SFJ leader's threat

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 05, 2023 11:31 IST
Designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has released a new video asking Sikhs not to fly in Air India aircraft after November 19, as their lives can be under threat.

IMAGE: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

He claimed that Air India would not be allowed to operate on November 19.

"We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India. From November 19, there will be a global blockade. Air India won't be allowed to operate. Sikh people, don't travel by Air India after November 19. Your life can be in danger," Pannun said in the video that is circulating on social media.

 

Pannun claimed that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport would remain shut on November 19 and that its name would be changed.

He highlighted that this is the same day on which the final match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup will take place.

"It is the same day in November on which the final match of the World Terror Cup will be played," he said.

"The name of this airport will be Shahid Beant Singh, Shahid Satwant Singh Khalistan airport, when Punjab will be liberated," he added.

This is not the first time that SFJ chief Pannun has issued a threat. In September, he urged Hindu-Canadians to leave Canada amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in a video that circulated on social media, said pro-Khalistan Sikhs have consistently shown loyalty to Canada.

He then went on to threaten Indo-Canadian Hindus, urging them to leave the country.Following the spread of a hateful speech by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hindu Forum Canada's Lawyers asked the Canadian Immigration Minister to ban Pannun's entry into Canadian territory.

Hindu Forum Canada's Lawyer wrote to the Minister of Immigration of Canada, Mark Miller, stating that Pannun's recent comments have caused distress and trauma not only within the Hindu community but also among Canadian citizens at large.

Hindu Forum Canada is a not-for-profit humanitarian organisation based in Ontario that advocates for policies that enhance the wellbeing of minority groups in Canada.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
