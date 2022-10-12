News
Interpol returns India's red notice against SFJ founder

Interpol returns India's red notice against SFJ founder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 12, 2022 19:50 IST
The Interpol has sent back India's request seeking a Red Notice against founder of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, with a set of queries, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Sikh Welfare Organisation protest march against ISI and Pro-Khalistan group member Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, at Pakistani embassy in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is the national central bureau of India to liaison with the Interpol, had sent the request of National Investigation Agency seeking Red Notice against Pannun but it was returned with further queries, they said.

Fringe organisation SFJ, run by a few radical Sikhs of foreign nationality in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, etc, was declared unlawful under the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

 

The Centre by its July 10, 2019 notification had declared SFJ unlawful association and had banned it for five years, saying the group's primary objective was to establish an 'independent and sovereign country' in Punjab and it openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process, challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

This was later upheld by a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act tribunal headed by Delhi high court Chief Justice D N Patel.

Multiple agencies have filed cases against Pannun who has been declared as an 'individual terrorist' under the fourth schedule of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Act).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Khalistan flags found on HP assembly entrance
Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple
India Issues Notice to Wikipedia Over False Arshdeep Link
Shakhtar battled for Ukranian pride against Real
Henry asks Mbappe to stop mooching and just play
SC to hear pleas on places of worship law on Nov 14
Industrial production slips to 18-month low
