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Home  » News » US extends waiver on Russian oil amid global crisis

US extends waiver on Russian oil amid global crisis

By Sagar Kulkarni
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 08:46 IST

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The United States has extended a waiver on sanctions for Russian oil shipments already at sea, providing a one-month reprieve amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

US extends Russian oil waiver

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • The US has extended a waiver on sanctions for Russian oil already at sea.
  • The waiver, initially granted in April, has been extended through June 17.
  • The US Department of the Treasury issued the order extending the waiver.
  • Previous waivers were granted to countries like India for purchasing Russian oil.

The United States has extended by a month a waiver from sanctions on Russian oil already at sea, according to an official statement.

Extension Details and Implications

The US Department of the Treasury issued an order on Monday extending the waiver from sanctions on Russian oil stranded at sea on or before April 17 through June 17.

 

"Effective May 18, 2026, General License No. 134B, which was dated April 17, 2026 and expired on May 16, 2026, is replaced and superseded in its entirety by this General LicenseÂ No. 134C," the order issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the Department of the Treasury said.

Previous Sanctions Waivers

Earlier, the US had granted an exemption from sanctions to India for buying Russian oil for a month beginning March 5.

A few days later, a similar waiver was extended to several other countries, which ended on April 11.

The general license exempting India and other countries from sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil at sea was extended by a month on April 17.

Restrictions and Limitations

The general licence issued by the US on Monday does not authorise any transaction involving a person, entity or joint venture located in Iran, North Korea, Cuba, or parts of Ukraine.

Sagar Kulkarni in Washington, DC
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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