US 'grants' India-like waiver to all countries to buy Russian oil

US 'grants' India-like waiver to all countries to buy Russian oil

By Sagar Kulkarni
March 13, 2026 08:38 IST

March 13, 2026 08:38 IST

In a move to stabilise global energy markets, the Trump administration is temporarily authorising countries to purchase stranded Russian oil amid rising prices and tensions with Iran.

US grants Russian oil waiver to all countries

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points

  • The US government has issued a temporary authorisation for countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea.
  • This decision aims to stabilise global energy markets amid rising oil prices and ongoing tensions with Iran.
  • The US Treasury Secretary stated the measure is narrowly tailored and short-term, applying only to oil already in transit.
  • The US previously granted a waiver to India to buy Russian oil as part of efforts to cool down rising oil prices.
  • The administration asserts that increased US oil and gas production contributes to lower fuel prices for Americans.

The Trump administration has announced a temporary authorisation to other countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea, as there were no immediate signs of an early end to the US war on Iran.

The United States had granted a similar waiver from sanctions to India to buy Russian oil as part of efforts to cool down oil prices that have been on the rise since the outbreak of war on February 28.

 

'@POTUS is taking decisive steps to promote stability in global energy markets and working to keep prices low as we address the threat and instability posed by the terrorist Iranian regime,' US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X on Thursday.

On March 5, the US had issued a 30-day waiver allowing India to buy Russian oil, having previously imposed heavy sanctions related to the war in Ukraine.

Details of the Authorisation

'To increase the global reach of existing supply, @USTreasury is providing a temporary authorisation to permit countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea,' Bessent said.

He said this narrowly tailored, short-term measure applies only to oil already in transit and will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government, which derives the majority of its energy revenue from taxes assessed at the point of extraction.

Impact on US Energy Policy

'President Trump's pro-energy policies have driven US oil and gas production to record levels, contributing to lower fuel prices for hardworking Americans. The temporary increase in oil prices is a short-term and temporary disruption that will result in a massive benefit to our nation and economy in the long-term,' Bessent said.

Sagar Kulkarni in Washington, DC
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

