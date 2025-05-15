US approves $22 million missile sale to Turkiye

The United States State Department has authorised a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case for Turkiye to purchase AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of $22 million.

IMAGE: An AIM-120 AMRAAM on display at the National Air and Space Museum Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia. Photograph: Balon Greyjoy/Wikimedia Commons

In a statement, the US State Department said, "The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Turkiye of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of $225 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today."

According to the statement, the Turkish government had requested to purchase 53 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM); and six AIM- 120C-8 AMRAAM guidance sections.

The following non-MDE items will be included: AMRAAM containers and support equipment; Common Munitions Built-in-Test (BIT) Reprogramming Equipment (CMBRE); spare parts, consumables and accessories, repair and return support; weapons system support and software; classified software delivery and support; classified publications and technical documentation; transportation support; studies and surveys; US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. According to the statement, the estimated total cost is $225 million.

In a statement, the US State Department said, 'This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that continues to be a force for political and economic stability in Europe.'

'This proposed sale will provide Turkiye with a critical air defence capability to assist in defending its homeland and US personnel stationed there. Turkiye will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces. The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,' it added.

According to the statement, the principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Tucson, AZ. At this time, the US government is not aware of any offset agreement proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.

In a statement, the US State Department said, 'Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional US Government or contractor representatives to Turkiye. There will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale.'