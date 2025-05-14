HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India-Pak tension: JNU suspends MoU with Turkish university

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 14, 2025 19:57 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University has suspended an academic memorandum of understanding with Turkiye's Inonu University, citing national security considerations, officials of the university in New Delhi confirmed on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A view of the JNU campus in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The MoU was inked on February 3 for a period of three years.

"We have suspended the MoU with Turkiye's Inonu University. Under the pact, there were plans for faculty exchange and student exchange programmes, among others," a senior JNU official told PTI.

 

Inonu University, at Malatya in Turkiye, had entered into the academic partnership with JNU as part of efforts to boost cross-cultural research and student collaboration.

The decision to suspend the MoU comes against the backdrop of tensions between India and Pakistan. The two neighbours reached an agreement on May 10 to halt military actions after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

India's trade relation with Turkiye is expected to come under strain due to Ankara backing Islamabad and condemning India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

Following their support to Pakistan, calls for boycotting Turkish goods and tourism have surfaced across the country, with online travel platforms such as EaseMyTrip and Ixigo issuing advisories against visiting these nations.

