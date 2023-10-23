News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » US Ambassador Performs Dhunuchi Naach

US Ambassador Performs Dhunuchi Naach

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: October 23, 2023 13:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti visited Durga Puja pandals in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park.

Garcetti posted a video of his visit on X, wishing 'Shubho Pujo, everyone!'

'I had an incredible time pandal hopping in CR Park Delhi, participating in the cultural festivities and of course, tasting some amazing Pujo food!

'As I continue to experience different celebrations across India, I remain in awe of Incredible India's amazing cultural diversity.'

 

IMAGE: Garcetti is given a traditional welcome at the pandal with aarti and tilak. All photographs: Video Screengrab/Eric Garcetti/X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Garcetti performs the aarti of Durga Ma.

 

IMAGE: Garcetti then does the dhunuchi naach. Wow!

 

IMAGE: And no pandal hopping can be complete without tasting Jhal Muri, Biryani, Puri...

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Memories Of Durga Puja And Bhog
Memories Of Durga Puja And Bhog
Recipe: Kosha Mangsho
Recipe: Kosha Mangsho
Recipe: Bengali Mutton Rezala
Recipe: Bengali Mutton Rezala
Net FDI in India down to $3 billion in April-August
Net FDI in India down to $3 billion in April-August
Hamas brought instructions on making chemical weapons
Hamas brought instructions on making chemical weapons
Rs 2,000 crore loans to Go First are now NPA
Rs 2,000 crore loans to Go First are now NPA
Vijay's Leo Defeats Ganapath, Tiger
Vijay's Leo Defeats Ganapath, Tiger
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rani, Kajol, Sushmita Celebrate Durga Pooja

Rani, Kajol, Sushmita Celebrate Durga Pooja

Recipe: Coconut Shell Daab Chingri

Recipe: Coconut Shell Daab Chingri

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances