US Ambassador Performs Dhunuchi Naach

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti visited Durga Puja pandals in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park.
Garcetti posted a video of his visit on X, wishing 'Shubho Pujo, everyone!'
'I had an incredible time pandal hopping in CR Park Delhi, participating in the cultural festivities and of course, tasting some amazing Pujo food!
'As I continue to experience different celebrations across India, I remain in awe of Incredible India's amazing cultural diversity.'
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com