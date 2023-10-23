US Ambassador Performs Dhunuchi Naach

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti visited Durga Puja pandals in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park.

Garcetti posted a video of his visit on X, wishing 'Shubho Pujo, everyone!'

'I had an incredible time pandal hopping in CR Park Delhi, participating in the cultural festivities and of course, tasting some amazing Pujo food!

'As I continue to experience different celebrations across India, I remain in awe of Incredible India's amazing cultural diversity.'

IMAGE: Garcetti is given a traditional welcome at the pandal with aarti and tilak. All photographs: Video Screengrab/Eric Garcetti/X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Garcetti performs the aarti of Durga Ma.

IMAGE: Garcetti then does the dhunuchi naach. Wow!

IMAGE: And no pandal hopping can be complete without tasting Jhal Muri, Biryani, Puri...

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com