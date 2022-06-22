News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Upset with NCP, Cong, not with Uddhav: Rebel MLAs

Upset with NCP, Cong, not with Uddhav: Rebel MLAs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 22, 2022 10:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister, who is among the dissidents led by party leader Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday said they do not have any complaints against the Sena leadership, but they have been upset with the style of function of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, the other two ruling alliance partners in the state.

IMAGE: Rebel Maharashtra MLAs in Surat's Le Meridien hotel. Photograph: ANI

The Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra into a crisis, arrived in Assam's Guwahati city by a chartered flight on Wednesday.

Speaking to a TV channel over phone, Maharashtra minister Sandipan Bhumare, who is among the dissidents, said, "We do not have any complaints against the Shiv Sena leadership. We have raised our complaints with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, that it was getting difficult to work with the NCP and Congress ministers. It was very difficult for us to get our proposals and work requests approved from their ministers.”

 

To a query, Bhumare said he was given a cabinet portfolio and was satisfied with it.

"What else do I need in life. But, as a people's representative, I need to address the grievances of my people. I could not do it properly because of these two alliance partners,” he added.

Meanwhile, another dissident Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsath told a TV channel that 35 party legislators were in Guwahati.

"A couple of more MLAs will join us by today evening. We also have the support of three independent MLAs," he claimed.

Shirsath also targeted state NCP and Congress ministers and claimed their "hostile behaviour" forced the Sena legislators to revolt.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar
Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar
'Uddhav govt will fall, we don't have to do anything'
'Uddhav govt will fall, we don't have to do anything'
Washington Sundar set to make county debut
Washington Sundar set to make county debut
155 killed as 6.1 earthquake hits Afghanistan
155 killed as 6.1 earthquake hits Afghanistan
Mallya and Gayle's Pic Goes Viral
Mallya and Gayle's Pic Goes Viral
Tokyo Olympics cost almost twice due to COVID
Tokyo Olympics cost almost twice due to COVID
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rebel Eknath Shinde claims 40 MLAs with him in Assam

Rebel Eknath Shinde claims 40 MLAs with him in Assam

What Eknath Shinde told Uddhav during phone call

What Eknath Shinde told Uddhav during phone call

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances