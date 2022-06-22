News
Rediff.com  » News » What Eknath Shinde told Uddhav during phone call

What Eknath Shinde told Uddhav during phone call

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 22, 2022 09:26 IST
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had on Monday urged Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to renew the party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, a senior Sena leader claimed.

Photograph: Eknath Shinde on Facebook

The leader said Thackeray had sent his confidante Milind Narvekar and Shinde's aide Ravindra Phatak to Surat to talk to the rebel leader, who is camping there along with other Sena MLAs since Monday night. A call was made to Thackeray from Surat, the leader said.

 

"The chief minister also had a telephonic conversation with Shinde during which the latter asked him to renew ties with the BJP and break the alliance with the Congress and the NCP," the leader said.

Thackeray's response to Shinde's demand was not known, the leader said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
