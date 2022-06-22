Sena rebel Eknath Shinde in Assam, claims 40 MLAs with him

Eknath Shinde, the leader of rebellion in ruling Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed he has 40 MLAs with him.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena's rebel Eknath Shinde with other Maharashtra MLAs in Surat's Le Meridien hotel. Photograph: Twitter

Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party.

On late Monday night, Shinde had left Mumbai with several Sena MLAs and stayed at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city.

However, after holding talks with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, he decided to shift to Guwahati.

Assam is currently ruled by a BJP-led government.

Speaking to reporters outside Guwahati airport, Shinde said, "Here 40 MLAs are with me. Additional 10 MLAs will join me soon. I do not want to criticise any one. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray," he said.

The Shiv sena has 56 MLAs in Maharashtra legislative assembly which has joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress post 2019 assembly polls and formed government, breaking its alliance with the BJP.