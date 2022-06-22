News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sena rebel Eknath Shinde in Assam, claims 40 MLAs with him

Sena rebel Eknath Shinde in Assam, claims 40 MLAs with him

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 22, 2022 08:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Eknath Shinde, the leader of rebellion in ruling Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed he has 40 MLAs with him.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena's rebel Eknath Shinde with other Maharashtra MLAs in Surat's Le Meridien hotel. Photograph: Twitter

Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party.

On late Monday night, Shinde had left Mumbai with several Sena MLAs and stayed at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city.

 

However, after holding talks with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, he decided to shift to Guwahati.

Assam is currently ruled by a BJP-led government.

Speaking to reporters outside Guwahati airport, Shinde said, "Here 40 MLAs are with me. Additional 10 MLAs will join me soon. I do not want to criticise any one. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray," he said.

The Shiv sena has 56 MLAs in Maharashtra legislative assembly which has joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress post 2019 assembly polls and formed government, breaking its alliance with the BJP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
'Eknath Shinde has not taken this decision suddenly'
See Shinde's 'Rebellion' In These Pix?
See Shinde's 'Rebellion' In These Pix?
Eknath Shinde pressured, 2 MLAs beaten in Surat: Raut
Eknath Shinde pressured, 2 MLAs beaten in Surat: Raut
Why You Need To Invest
Why You Need To Invest
What Eknath Shinde told Uddhav during phone call
What Eknath Shinde told Uddhav during phone call
Need Cash? Opt For Loan Against Securities
Need Cash? Opt For Loan Against Securities
Murmu And Sinha: A Rare Pic
Murmu And Sinha: A Rare Pic
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Uddhav govt will fall, we don't have to do anything'

'Uddhav govt will fall, we don't have to do anything'

Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar

Why Eknath Shinde Is Miffed With Thackeray Sarkar

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances