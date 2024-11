A contractual roadways bus driver named Raju Saini climbed a mobile tower in Qaiserbagh, Lucknow as he was upset with his superiors for not clearing his salary. Find out what happened next...

IMAGE: Raju Saini perched on top of the mobile tower. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Fire department and police personnel arrive to rescue Raju from the mobile tower.

IMAGE: Raju tells the media why he did what he did.

IMAGE: Sadly, it is a spell in the clink for poor Raju. No word if he got his wages.

