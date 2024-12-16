UP: Woman stripped for refusing to sell ghee

News
December 16, 2024 13:30 IST
A case has been registered against several people for allegedly stripping and assaulting a woman in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan said the alleged incident took place in the Neta Nagar locality of the Survaya area on November 29.

The complaint was lodged on Saturday.

 

The woman, who runs a dairy shop, alleged in her complaint that one Shailendra Kumar Upadhyay came to her shop, seeking to buy two kilogrammes of ghee (clarified butter), the SP said.

She expressed her inability to sell him the ghee, having run out of stock.

Later, Upadhyay returned with a group of people who allegedly entered the shop, stripped and assaulted her while also making obscene gestures at her, the officer said.

The woman also alleged that upon hearing her scream, nearby shopkeepers intervened and rescued her.

However, the accused continued hurling abuses at her before leaving, Katyayan said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer added.

Further investigation is underway.

© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
