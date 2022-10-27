News
Rediff.com  » News » UP woman dies as husband records suicide bid instead of saving her

UP woman dies as husband records suicide bid instead of saving her

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 27, 2022 12:56 IST
In what could be termed an astonishing and gruesome act, a woman who died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, was filmed doing so by her husband.

The deceased Shobita Gupta kept trying to hang herself after failing in the first attempt, while Sanjeev, her husband, continued filming the incident instead of saving her.

Following the incident, Sanjeev informed Shobita's parents, who, after reaching the spot, found her body lying on the bed.

 

"When we reached home, our daughter's body was lying on the bed. Sanjeev was pumping her instead of taking her to the hospital. We immediately picked her up and took her to the hospital where she was declared dead. Sanjeev gave a video. He told us that she had tried to hang herself before," said Shobhita's father Rajkishore.

Police have sent Shobita's body for a post-mortem.

ACP Anup Singh said that the entire incident is being probed along with the video.

"The woman committed suicide after a dispute with her husband. As soon as the information was received, the police seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. We are questioning the husband," he said.

ACP Singh further said that the relatives of the deceased have registered no complaint.

"Action will be taken as soon as the complaint is received," he added.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
