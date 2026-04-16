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Home  » News » Police Investigate Obscene Video Posted Online in Bhadohi

Police Investigate Obscene Video Posted Online in Bhadohi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 09:08 IST

A man in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, is under investigation for allegedly creating and sharing an obscene video of a college student on social media after she refused his marriage proposal, leading to her distress and withdrawal from college.

Key Points

  • A man in Bhadohi is accused of posting an obscene video of a 19-year-old college student on social media.
  • The victim has stopped attending college due to the video's circulation on social media platforms.
  • The accused allegedly pressured the student for marriage and threatened her when she refused.
  • Police have registered a case against the accused under sections of the BNS and the Information Technology Act.
  • Authorities are currently searching for the accused and conducting further investigations into the matter.

A case has been registered against a man for allegedly making an obscene video of a 19-year-old college student and posting it on social media in Bhadohi district, police said on Thursday.

Upset with the video going viral on various social media platforms, the student has stopped going to college, according to the police.

 

A case was registered against Sujit Kumar Mishra, a resident of Bhamaura village under Aurai police station area, under sections 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), 352 (criminal force) of the BNS and section 67 (broadcasting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act on the complaint of a 19-year-old student, police officials said.

Quoting the report registered, city police station officer Sachidanand Pandey said that the accused had been pressuring the student for a long time for marriage, but when she refused his proposal, he abused her and threatened to kill her.

The student alleged that Mishra had recently posted obscene videos of her from various IDs on various social media platforms with the intention of defaming her and also sent them to some of her relatives, he said.

Pandey said that after the video surfaced on social media, the upset student stopped going to college.

A search is on for the accused, and further investigation is being done, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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