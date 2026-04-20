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Three UP Police Suspended In Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 18:48 IST

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Three police officers in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended after an audio clip surfaced allegedly revealing a demand for a Rs 1.85 lakh bribe, raising serious questions about police corruption.

Key Points

  • Three police officers in Muzaffarnagar, UP, have been suspended following bribery allegations.
  • The officers allegedly demanded Rs 1.85 lakh to remove an accused person's name from a case under the NDPS Act.
  • An audio clip of the alleged bribe demand surfaced on social media, prompting the suspension.
  • A senior superintendent of police has ordered an investigation into the viral audio clip.

Three police personnel, including an SHO, were suspended after an audio clip of them demanding a Rs 1.85 lakh bribe surfaced on social media.

Details of the Alleged Bribery

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar on Monday said in the purported audio clip, a woman is heard discussing the payment of a 1.85 lakh bribe to have an accused person's name removed from a case registered under the NDPS Act.

 

Action Taken Against the Accused

Kumar said that, taking cognisance of the matter, Titavi SHO Pawan Chaudhary, Head Constable Anees, and Constable Naveen Kumar were suspended on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.

Investigation Launched

The SSP has also ordered a probe into the viral audio clip and assigned the inquiry to the Superintendent of Police (Rural).

Pramod Kumar has been appointed as the new SHO of the Titavi police station.

Under Indian law, demanding and accepting bribes are serious offences that can lead to imprisonment and fines. The investigation will likely involve forensic analysis of the audio clip and questioning of all parties involved to determine the authenticity of the recording and the veracity of the allegations.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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