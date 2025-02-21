HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UP sends 5,600 workers to Israel, more than 5,000 ready to leave

Source: PTI
February 21, 2025 17:33 IST

Uttar Pradesh Minister of Labour and Employment Anil Rajbhar on Friday informed the legislative assembly that the state has successfully sent 5,600 workers to Israel for employment opportunities, with an additional 5,000 workers in the process of being sent.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath presents an appointment letter to the youth under the mega employment fair and youth conference, in Ayodhya, August 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
Responding to a written question from Samajwadi Party MLA Prabhu Narayan Yadav in the House, Rajbhar highlighted the substantial economic impact these overseas workers have had on Uttar Pradesh.

"Our workers in Israel are contributing significantly to the state's economy, sending foreign currency worth Rs 1,000 crore annually," he said.

 

Rajbhar reiterated that, beyond the workers being sent to Israel, there is an ongoing demand for approximately 11,000 caregiver workers.

He revealed that the state is facilitating applications for overseas employment, including 5,000 nurses needed in Germany, with a package of Rs 2.5 lakh per month for these positions.

In addition to these efforts, Rajbhar noted that there is currently a demand for 12,000 caregiver workers in Japan, with a salary package of Rs 1.25 lakh per month. He confirmed that applications are being processed, and the state is actively taking steps to send skilled workers to meet this demand.

Rajbhar also said that there are various provisions to provide employment opportunities to candidates through organising employment fairs, facilitating employment abroad, the Seva Mitra system, career counselling and the outsourcing of manpower.

Further expanding on the government's employment initiatives, Rajbhar announced collaborations with the National Skill Development Corporation, a government-backed institution.

"Will the government tell us the number of educated unemployed individuals (Intermediate, BA, MA, Diploma, B.Tech., M.Tech., PhD) in the state for the last two years (2022-2023, 2023-2024), and how many people have been given jobs by the labour department in the last two years? If not, why?" the SP MLA asked.

In response, Rajbhar said that in the last two years, the number of candidates (Intermediate, BA, Diploma, BTech, MTech, PhD) seeking employment in employment offices is 5,68,062. In the same period (from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2024), 4,75,510 candidates have been selected for employment in the private sector through employment fairs organised by the service offices.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
