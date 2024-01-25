Thousands of workers queue up in UP for jobs in Israel

With an urge to get employment, thousands of workers from across the country boarded trains to Lucknow to try their luck in the recruitment drive taking place in Lucknow, to work in war-torned Israel.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Nir Elias/ANI Photo

A recruitment drive is going on in Lucknow as there is a requirement for 10,000 construction labourers in Israel for bar benders, tile workers, plastering workers and carpenters.

A team of officials from israel are in Uttar Pradesh to hire workers.

Director of Training and Employment, Kunal Silku said, "...There was a requirement for 10,000 construction labourers in Israel- bar benders, tile workers, plastering workers & carpenters were required...Israel's team has been in UP since January 23 & testing has been conducted since then, it will continue till January 30...The timing for the testing is from 9 am-5 pm..."

The Israeli construction sector is currently facing a labour shortage and Indian workers were gathered at the ITI College, Lucknow, for their scheduled interview.

"We had registered with the labour department. Later, we received a call after ten days, through which, we got information that an interview was scheduled at ITI College, Lucknow. Now, we will later be told whether we have qualified or not, based on our performances," a labourer told ANI.

Another labourer said, "As per the directions of the government, we enquired into it. We got to know that there have been vacancies in Izrael. then, we applied and we were given a thorough detail of the program. We did not face any trouble."

Meanwhile, Kunal Silku, Director of Training and Employment, said that the drive will go on till January 30.

"There was a requirement for 10,000 construction labourers in Israel- bar benders, tile workers, plastering workers & carpenters were required...Israel's team has been in UP since January 23 and testing has been conducted since then, it will continue till January 30...The timing for the testing is from 9 am-5 pm," he said.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government issued an advertisement for the job drive in Israel.

A similar advertisement was carried out by the Haryana government as well to recruit more than 10,000 Indian construction workers in Israel.