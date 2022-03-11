We have shown BJP seats can be reduced: Akhilesh

After the declaration of Uttar Pradesh assembly results, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday expressed gratitude to the people for building faith in the party which led to the increase in the number of their seats and vote share.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at party office in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Akhilesh-led Samajwadi Party came a distant second in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election, securing 112 seats, seeing a massive increase from 47 in 2017, and getting 32.06 per cent votes.

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh said, "Hearty thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times!"

He further took a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government, signalling towards more fierce competition in future and said the results have proved that BJP seats can be reduced.

"We have shown that BJP seats can be reduced. This reduction of BJP will continue unabated. More than half the confusion and delusion have been cleared, the rest will happen in a few days. The struggle for public interest will win!" Yadav further tweeted.

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

However, the party had secured a landslide victory with 312 seats in the 2017 assembly elections.