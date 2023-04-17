News
Rediff.com  » News » UP Police forms SIT to probe killing of Atiq, brother

UP Police forms SIT to probe killing of Atiq, brother

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 17, 2023 13:36 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team to probe the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, a senior official said on Monday.

IMAGE: Atiq and Ashraf were gunned down in Prayagraj late Saturday night by three men posing as journalists . Photograph: ANI Photo

Citing a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police R K Vishwakarma, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the SIT was formed on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police of Prayagraj.

In order to ensure qualitative investigation and time-bound action, a three-member team of supervisors has also been formed.

 

This team is headed by the additional director general of police of Prayagraj. The other two members are the commissioner of police of Prayagraj and the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow, the statement said.

Atiq and Ashraf, who were arrested in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal in February this year, were gunned down in Prayagraj late Saturday night by three men posing as journalists while the siblings were being taken to a hospital under police escort.

