News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf buried in Prayagraj

Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf buried in Prayagraj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 16, 2023 20:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were buried in their ancestral village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday.

IMAGE: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were buried at Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj on Sunday. Photograph: ANI

The bodies of the two brothers, who were gunned down by three assailants posing as journalists in Prayagraj on Saturday night, were handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination for performing the last rites.

 

The bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken to the Kasari Masari graveyard in ambulances.

Ahmad's son Asad, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case who fell to police bullets, was buried at the same graveyard on Saturday.

The graveyard is located in Ahmad's ancestral village and his parents were also laid to rest there.

There was heavy police presence at the graveyard and only a few distant relatives of the deceased brothers and locals were present inside the burial ground.

Asad was the third of the five sons of Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, and was absconding since Umesh Pal's killing on February 24.

Hours after Asad was interred, Ahmad, 60, and Ashraf, who were in handcuffs, were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists when they were answering reporters' queries while being escorted by police personnel to a medical college here for a checkup.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Journey of Atiq killers: Petty crimes to don's murder
Journey of Atiq killers: Petty crimes to don's murder
Atiq admitted to having links with ISI, Lashkar: Cops
Atiq admitted to having links with ISI, Lashkar: Cops
Video: Moment when Atiq Ahmad, his brother killed
Video: Moment when Atiq Ahmad, his brother killed
EPL PIX: Arsenal squander two-goal lead at West Ham
EPL PIX: Arsenal squander two-goal lead at West Ham
Atiq killing: Attackers had media IDs, cameras, mics
Atiq killing: Attackers had media IDs, cameras, mics
Covid spike: 23 deaths reported from 10 states
Covid spike: 23 deaths reported from 10 states
Ranji Trophy winners to get Rs 5 crore!
Ranji Trophy winners to get Rs 5 crore!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Atiq killing: Attackers had media IDs, cameras, mics

Atiq killing: Attackers had media IDs, cameras, mics

Atiq killers wanted fame, sure of 'getting benefits'

Atiq killers wanted fame, sure of 'getting benefits'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances