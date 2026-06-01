How Uttar Pradesh's Crime Policy Achieved 93% Conviction Rate

Uttar Pradesh's stringent 'zero tolerance' policy against crime has yielded a remarkable 93% conviction rate, showcasing the effectiveness of the state's crackdown on criminal activities and improved law enforcement strategies.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh's 'zero tolerance' policy against crime resulted in a conviction rate exceeding 93% in the past year.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh seized properties worth approximately Rs 788.38 crore linked to criminal activities.

Significant declines were observed in major offences across Uttar Pradesh, including robbery, theft, and dacoity.

The Uttar Pradesh Police are focusing on technology-driven investigation and digital evidence management to combat organised crime.

Mission Shakti Centres in Uttar Pradesh have contributed to a decline in rape cases, kidnapping, and domestic violence complaints.

A day after being appointed as the full-time Uttar Pradesh DGP, Rajeev Krishna on Monday said the state's "zero tolerance" policy against crime had resulted in a conviction rate of more than 93 per cent over the past year.

Courts convicted 42,681 accused, and authorities seized properties worth nearly Rs 788.38 crore linked to criminal activities, he added.

Krishna, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and a native of Gautam Buddha Nagar district, has been the acting DGP of the state since May 31 last year. He was appointed as the full-time DGP on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Krishna presented the Uttar Pradesh Police's achievements during the period between May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2026 and outlined the force's future roadmap, in line with the priorities of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Key Achievements in Uttar Pradesh Crime Reduction

The DGP said courts delivered judgments in 32,071 cases during the review period, leading to convictions in 29,911 cases under the 'Operation Conviction'. A total of 42,681 accused were punished, including 18 who received death sentences and 3,340 who were awarded life imprisonment.

He said legal action was initiated against 5,684 criminals under the Gangsters Act, while properties worth about Rs 788.38 crore were attached under its provisions.

Krishna said the sustained crackdown on criminals and organised crime led to a significant decline in major offences across the state. Cases of robbery fell by 27.8 per cent, theft by 14.4 per cent and dacoity by 11.1 per cent. Incidents of murder, rioting and burglary also registered a decline during the period, he said.

Focus on Mafia Networks and Women's Safety

The DGP said action against mafia networks remained a key focus area, with properties worth more than Rs 336 crore being seized, demolished or freed from illegal occupation. Effective prosecution also resulted in the conviction of 10 mafia leaders and 20 of their associates.

On women's safety, he said Mission Shakti Centres have been institutionalised in all police stations under the programme's phase 5.0.

Around 13,500 personnel have been deployed for their operations, and more than 40,000 police personnel trained in matters relating to women's safety and empowerment.

According to him, a comparison of crime data before and after the establishment of the centres showed a decline of 33.92 per cent in rape cases, 17.03 per cent in kidnapping and abduction cases involving women and girls, 12.96 per cent in dowry death cases and 9.54 per cent in domestic violence complaints.

Improved Grievance Redressal and Cybercrime Control

The DGP said grievance redressal mechanisms have also improved, with complaints and pending cases on central government portals, the chief minister's helpline and the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) registering a combined reduction of 28 per cent.

Highlighting law and order management, Krishna said all major religious events and festivals, including Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj, which witnessed the participation of around 22 crore devotees, were conducted peacefully. He said Uttar Pradesh did not witness any communal riot during the period under review.

On cybercrime control, he said the state police succeeded in freezing Rs 400.66 crore linked to cyber frauds through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. In addition, 1.11 lakh mobile numbers and 1.22 lakh IMEI numbers used in cybercrime were blocked.

Technological Advancements and Future Priorities

Krishna said Uttar Pradesh ranked first in the country in PRATIBIMB and CIAR compliance, achieving a compliance rate of 91 per cent. The state also led the country in cybercrime training, with 65,608 police personnel trained through the I4C CyTrain portal and 84,705 certificates issued.

The DGP highlighted the launch of the AI-enabled Yaksh App, which incorporates facial recognition, voice search, CrimeGPT, gang analysis and beat-level monitoring tools to assist in identifying absconding criminals and improving field policing.

On training, he said more than 60,000 newly recruited constables underwent training during the year, while over 27,000 police personnel were trained in the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Krishna said police welfare initiatives were expanded, with families of 76 deceased personnel receiving assistance amounting to Rs 137 crore and 11 disabled personnel receiving Rs 2.36 crore under the renewed police salary package arrangement with Bank of Baroda.

He also highlighted the impact of the Zero Fatality District (ZFD) initiative, launched across all seven police commissionerates and 68 districts from January 1, 2026. During the first quarter of 2026, road accidents declined by 7.43 per cent, fatalities by 11.55 per cent and injuries by 8.05 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year, helping prevent an estimated 450 road deaths.

Among other achievements, Krishna said the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested 73 persons in cases related to terrorism, espionage, radicalisation and illegal infiltration, while the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) seized narcotics worth nearly Rs 160 crore and disposed of over 63,900 kg of illegal drugs under 'Operation Dahan'.

Looking ahead, the DGP said the effective implementation of the new criminal laws, technology-driven investigation, digital evidence management and a focused crackdown on organised crime and its financial networks would remain the top priorities of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

He said digital evidence IDs had been generated for 10.65 lakh FIRs out of 10.93 lakh registered cases by March 2026, while more than 4.96 lakh e-summons had been executed with a compliance rate of 86.56 per cent.

Krishna said future action would increasingly target the economic infrastructure of organised crime through investigation of benami properties, shell companies, hawala channels and other illicit financial networks, with the objective of dismantling criminal ecosystems rather than merely arresting offenders.