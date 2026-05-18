UP Government's Crackdown: 289 Criminals Neutralised In Encounters

The Uttar Pradesh government reports a significant crackdown on crime, with 289 criminals neutralised in police encounters over the past nine years, showcasing a zero-tolerance policy under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Uttar Pradesh Police neutralised 289 criminals in encounters over nine years.

Over 17,000 police encounter operations led to 34,253 arrests in Uttar Pradesh.

Meerut Zone recorded the highest number of police encounters and criminal neutralisations.

The UP government claims its zero-tolerance policy has instilled fear among criminals.

Uttar Pradesh Police implemented Gangster Act and National Security Act effectively.

The Yogi Adityanath government's sustained crackdown against crime and criminals in Uttar Pradesh over the last nine years has led to the neutralisation of 289 dreaded criminals in police encounters.

During this period, the police conducted a total of 17,043 encounter operations, arresting 34,253 criminals.

As many as 11,834 criminals were injured in these encounters.

At the same time, 18 police personnel were martyred in the line of duty and 1,852 were injured, the state government said in a statement issued Monday.

Meerut Zone Leads in Police Encounters

The highest number of encounters were recorded in the Meerut Zone, where police carried out 4,813 operations. In these actions, 8,921 criminals were arrested, with 3,513 injured.

As many as 97 notorious criminals were killed on the spot.

During these operations, 477 police personnel were injured while two were martyred on duty in the Meerut Zone, ranked first in the state in terms of encounters.

Varanasi and Agra Zones Follow with Significant Operations

Varanasi Zone, ranked second in this regard, saw 1,292 encounters in the past nine years in which 2,426 criminals were arrested, while 29 criminals were neutralised.

During this period, 907 criminals and 104 policemen were injured.

Agra Zone ranked third with 2,494 encounters which led to the arrest of 5,845 criminals.

During these operations, 968 criminals were injured while 24 were neutralised.

A total of 62 police personnel were injured during the encounters.

Zero Tolerance Policy and its Impact

According to government figures, 21 dreaded criminals were killed during the 2,222 encounters in Bareilly Zone, while 20 were killed during the 971 encounters in Lucknow Zone.

In Ghaziabad Commissionerate, 18 criminals were killed in 789 encounters, the highest among commissionerates.

In the state capital, 12 criminals were killed in 147 encounters by the Lucknow Commissionerate.

In Kanpur Zone, 12 criminals were killed in 791 encounters, while 11 were killed in 643 encounters in Prayagraj Zone.

Similarly, 10 criminals were neutralised in 489 encounters in Agra Commissionerate, nine in 1,144 encounters in Gautam Buddha Nagar, eight in 699 encounters in Gorakhpur Zone, eight in 146 encounters in Varanasi Commissionerate, six in 150 encounters in Prayagraj Commissionerate, while four criminals were neutralised in 253 encounters in Kanpur Commissionerate.

Strengthening Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Police has implemented a zero-tolerance policy on the ground over the past nine years.

This has instilled fear among criminals and strengthened security among the public, garnering national-level appreciation for Uttar Pradesh for effective law and order management, the statement said.

Along with encounters, provisions related to property attachment, action under the Gangster Act and laws like the National Security Act (NSA) were implemented effectively.

The police's swift, strict and courageous action has forced criminals to leave the state, and Uttar Pradesh is further strengthening its identity as a fear-free and safe state, the statement added.