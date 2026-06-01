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How UP's Zero Tolerance Policy Cut Crime, Boosted Convictions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

June 01, 2026 17:38 IST

Uttar Pradesh's 'zero tolerance' policy against crime has yielded a high conviction rate and a significant decline in major offences, showcasing the impact of the state's crackdown on criminal activities.

Key Points

  • Uttar Pradesh's 'zero tolerance' policy led to a 93% conviction rate in the past year.
  • Authorities seized properties worth Rs 788.38 crore linked to criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh.
  • Significant declines were seen in robbery, theft, and dacoity cases across Uttar Pradesh.
  • Action against mafia networks resulted in the seizure of properties worth over Rs 336 crore in Uttar Pradesh.
  • Mission Shakti Centres in Uttar Pradesh police stations have improved women's safety, leading to a decline in rape, kidnapping, and domestic violence cases.

A day after being appointed as the full-time Uttar Pradesh DGP, Rajeev Krishna on Monday said the state's "zero tolerance" policy against crime had resulted in a conviction rate of more than 93 per cent over the past year.

Courts convicted 42,681 accused, and authorities seized properties worth nearly Rs 788.38 crore linked to criminal activities, he added.

 

Uttar Pradesh's New DGP Outlines Crime Reduction Strategy

Krishna, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and a native of Gautam Buddha Nagar district, has been the acting DGP of the state since May 31 last year. He was appointed as the full-time DGP on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Krishna presented the Uttar Pradesh Police's achievements during the period between May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2026 and outlined the force's future roadmap, in line with the priorities of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Key Achievements Under 'Operation Conviction'

The DGP said courts delivered judgments in 32,071 cases during the review period, leading to convictions in 29,911 cases under the 'Operation Conviction'. A total of 42,681 accused were punished, including 18 who received death sentences and 3,340 who were awarded life imprisonment.

He said legal action was initiated against 5,684 criminals under the Gangsters Act, while properties worth about Rs 788.38 crore were attached under its provisions.

Decline in Major Offences Across Uttar Pradesh

Krishna said the sustained crackdown on criminals and organised crime led to a significant decline in major offences across the state. Cases of robbery fell by 27.8 per cent, theft by 14.4 per cent and dacoity by 11.1 per cent. Incidents of murder, rioting and burglary also registered a decline during the period, he said.

The DGP said action against mafia networks remained a key focus area, with properties worth more than Rs 336 crore being seized, demolished or freed from illegal occupation. Effective prosecution also resulted in the conviction of 10 mafia leaders and 20 of their associates.

Focus on Women's Safety and Grievance Redressal

On women's safety, he said Mission Shakti Centres have been institutionalised in all police stations under the programme's phase 5.0.

Around 13,500 personnel have been deployed for their operations, and more than 40,000 police personnel trained in matters relating to women's safety and empowerment.

According to him, a comparison of crime data before and after the establishment of the centres showed a decline of 33.92 per cent in rape cases, 17.03 per cent in kidnapping and abduction cases involving women and girls, 12.96 per cent in dowry death cases and 9.54 per cent in domestic violence complaints.

The DGP said grievance redressal mechanisms have also improved, with complaints and pending cases on central government portals, the chief minister's helpline and the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) registering a combined reduction of 28 per cent.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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