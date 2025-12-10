HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP: Newborn crushed between sleeping parents, dies

UP: Newborn crushed between sleeping parents, dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read
December 10, 2025 17:16 IST

A newborn died after being accidentally crushed between his sleeping parents in the Gajraula area in Amroha, police and family members said on Wednesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The infant, Sufian, was born on November 10 and was the only child of Saddam Abbasi (25) and his wife, Asma.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the couple placed him between them on the bed before going to sleep.

According to family members, both parents unknowingly changed sides during the night, causing the 26-day-old baby to get trapped between them.

 

On Sunday morning, Asma woke up to feed the baby and found him unresponsive. Saddam rushed him to the Gajraula Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Relatives said the baby had been weak since birth and suffered from breathing problems and later jaundice.

Doctors at the health centre said the newborn died due to suffocation.

Child specialist Dr Amit Verma advised that newborns should be made to sleep separately, as sharing a bed with adults significantly increases the risk of accidental suffocation.

The parents were briefly involved in an argument at the hospital in a state of shock, but were later consoled by family members. No police complaint has been filed in the matter, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
